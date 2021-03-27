Ken Garff employees prepare 6,000 Easter eggs for Riverdale children

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – With sunny skies, Saturday was an “eggcellent” day for an Easter egg hunt according to Ken Garff and its employees.

On March 27, children of all ages were invited to participate in a local easter egg hunt hosted by the Ken Garff company.

The event took place at the Riverdale City Park located near 4300 south and Parker Drive. It started at 9 a.m. and ran till 11:30 a.m.

According to officials, Ken Garff employees from three Riverdale stores bought and filled 6,000 eggs for the city’s Easter egg hunt this year. They also donated fun prizes and over 50 gift cards to local businesses that were all hidden in the eggs throughout the park.

Officials say hosting the hunt was an attempt to share with the community that Ken Garff employees are “HEAR” for them.

“It’s all part of Ken Garff employees’ “We’re ‘HEAR’ for You” project that started at the beginning of the pandemic,” officials tell ABC4. ” It’s a small way to help out neighbors during trying times.”