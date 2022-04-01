UTAH (ABC4) – Kellogg’s, the ubiquitous food company offering an array of snacks and breakfast items is excited to announce their newest flavor of Pop-Tart.

This spring, the company will be releasing a Snickerdoodle flavored Pop-Tart pastry. This take on an American bakery classic will combine an ooey-gooey snickerdoodle filling with a crunchy cinnamon-sugar topping.

“We know our fans love a ‘dessert for breakfast’ moment, so Pop-Tarts continues to deliver crazy-good flavors that capitalize on this trend with our pie, donut and cake-themed lineups already on shelves,” says David Greci, Senior Brand Manager, Pop-Tarts. “This spring, we’ll complete the cookie trifecta with this delicious new Snickerdoodle flavor. Besides, who needs a cookie jar when you’ve got a toaster and a box of Pop-Tarts?”

Don’t miss your chance to score an 8-count box of these drool-worthy treats for a standard retail price of $3.19 at retailers nationwide.