‘Keep the world beating’, officials ask citizens to donate for World Blood Donor Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Are you participating in World Blood Donor day?

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day and officials invite citizens to get involved.

“Every year countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. The event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary donors for their life-saving gifts of blood,” shares Deb Jordan the spokesperson for ARUP Blood Services.

According to Jordan, donations are vital for community as they help those in need, thrive.

“A blood service that gives patients access to safe blood and blood products in sufficient quantity is a key component of an effective health system,” Jordan adds.

The global theme of World Blood Donor Day changes each year in recognition of the selfless individuals who donate their blood for people unknown to them.

According to ARUP, this year’s theme is “Give blood and keep the world beating.”

Locally, ARUP Blood Services is asking those who have never given blood before, as well as those who haven’t given recently, to make an appointment to donate blood.

“Ensuring a safe blood supply for our local hospitals is our highest priority,” says Kelly Cail, operations director for ARUP Blood Services. “The importance of donor health, donor screening, and blood testing are at the forefront of what we do every day.”

ARUP Leads state that back in 2020, ARUP Blood Services provided over 20,000 units of blood and platelets to University of Utah Health and more than 10,000 units to the Huntsman Cancer Institute. They are also the sole provider to University of Utah Health, Shriners Hospital for Children, and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

“ARUP Blood Services is open seven days a week and has two donor centers. 100% of the blood and platelets that are collected through ARUP stays in Utah,” Jordan chimes.

To schedule an appointment, visit the ARUP Blood Services website or call 801-584-5272. Walk-ins are welcome.