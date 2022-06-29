UPDATED: 6/29 Wednesday 9:18 p.m.

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday evening after he allegedly shot at his 12-year-old brother

Police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. when the suspect shot at his brother, missed and hit a water heater instead.

The suspect allegedly also pointed the gun at another family member and ran out of the door with two firearms.

Neighbors called police when they saw the suspect running through yards and hopping fences.

Within 90 minutes, the teen was found in a newly built home with no one inside, less than a mile away from the incident.

No other details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect in custody after shooting at kid brother in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – A Kearns shelter-in-place has been lifted following a suspect being taken into custody Wednesday.

The Unified Police Department was searching for an 18-year-old suspect in an alleged domestic violence incident who allegedly fired shots inside of a home.

The suspect allegedly shot at a family member and fled from the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Kearns shelter-in-place lifted following arrest

ABC4 has a crew at the scene gathering more details.