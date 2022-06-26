GEM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 25 and killed a Utah resident.

East Idaho News reports that a 52-year-old woman out of Emmett, Idaho, was traveling northbound on State Highway 16 in a 2017 Jeep Renegade when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound. Both the driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, Idaho, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, were transported to a nearby hospital via air ambulance.

According to East Idaho News, the motorcyclist’s passenger from Kearns succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital.

Both passengers of the motorcycle were wearing a helmet, while the driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt.

East Idaho News notes that State Highway 16 was blocked off in both directions for five hours while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

Evidence was found at the scene of the crash which suggested that alcohol may have been an involved factor for the driver of the Jeep.

This incident remain under investigation by Idaho State Police.