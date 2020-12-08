Kearns High School to remain open after successfully implementing ‘Test to Stay’ protocol

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) — Kearns High School has announced that they will remain open after successfully testing over 1,000 staff and students for COVID-19 on Monday.

The school implemented the “Test to Stay” protocol in an attempt to remain open after health officials informed the school that over 15 people at the school tested positive for the virus.

According to a news release, health officials offered the school the opportunity to follow the “Test to Stay” protocol, rather than moving to online instruction for two weeks, as other schools in Utah have done in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a news release, over two days, Kearns High conducted 1,080 rapid COVID-19 tests, with 11 students and no staff members testing positive for the virus. This included nearly 70% of the 1,357 hybrid and in-person learners at the schools.

“Our goal has always been to be able to provide a safe learning and working environment for our students and staff,” said Granite Board of Education President, Karyn Winder. “The results of this pilot provide a way forward to eliminate the disruption of dismissals and keep staff and students safe,” Winder said in a news release.

Kearns High is one of the first schools in Utah and the nation to successfully implement the “Test to Stay” protocol to allow students to remain in the classroom in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

