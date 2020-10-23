Kearns High football team forfeits playoff game after another positive COVID-19 test

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The season is over for the Kearns High School football team.

After a third player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Kearns shut down the season and will forfeit next week’s playoff game.

Kearns (8-1) had earned the fifth overall seed in the 6A playoffs, which start tomorrow. The Cougars had a bye until the second round next Friday against the winner of tomorrow’s East-Clearfield game.

Players must quarantine for 14 days, and will not be able to return in time for next week’s game.

Now, the winner of the East-Cleafield game will automatically advance to the 6A quarterfinals.

Kearns is the third team, along with Fremont and Uintah, that has had to shut its season down because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Granite School District issued this statement to the parents of the students:

“We have worked closely with the Health Department to scrutinize the case information and can confirm at this time that our football team now has three confirmed cases within that 14-day window. In addition to the school wide dismissal, we have received the recommendation to dismiss the football team for this same time period. We have agonized over the fact that this dismissal will effectively end the football team’s season. We acknowledge the great success they have experienced this season. We sincerely regret this is the case but readily acknowledge that the safety for our students and employees will continue to be paramount above all else.”