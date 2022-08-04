KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Youth Court is now accepting Youth Applications for adolescents grades 9 through 12 to serve as both Volunteer Youth Court Judges and Peer Tutors from now until September 2.

According to representatives, the Youth Court offers a great alternative to incriminating adolescents. Rather than being booked into a juvenile correctional facility, the Youth Court provides law enforcement and school officials the option to offer a program, which when successfully completed, completely clears the subject’s record.

Those who apply to serve as a Volunteer Judge or a Peer Tutor will receive education, practical experience administering justice, leadership skills, and service opportunities.

Representatives of the organization say that the Kaysville Youth Court was developed in September of 2000 when students at Davis High School became concerned and joined forces with the Kaysville City Council, the Mayor’s office, the Kaysville Police Department, Davis High School, Kaysville Junior High, Fairfield Junior High, Centennial Junior High, and other concerned citizens of the community.



Applications can be sent via email to Mayor.Tran@kaysville.gov, or they can be turned in to the Kaysville City Offices, the Kaysville Police Department, or to the Youth Court Advisor, Kim Smith.