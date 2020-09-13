Kaysville Police seek suspects in multiple vehicle burglaries

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Kaysville City officials say there was a rush of vehicle burglaries in parts of the city Saturday night.

The burglaries reportedly happened near Philips Street and the surrounding area.

Detectives say they have made a post on ring and have canvassed the area for video surveillance.

Kaysville police say they need help to identify suspects in the case. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ballard at dballard@kaysvillecity.com or call 801-497-7076.