Kaysville PD searching for owner of lost Navy Seal dog tags

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Police Department is asking the public for help to find the owner of lost Navy Seal dog tags.

An officer found the identification tags in the parking lot of a Maverick gas station. Upon further investigation, they discovered the owner listed on the tags have passed away.

Officers believe the item may belong to family members of the deceased person and may have dropped them accidentally.

If you have any information about the possible owners of the tags, please contact Kaysville Police at (801) 546-1131.