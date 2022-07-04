KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville July 4th parade has been canceled after an 8-year-old girl was struck and killed by a parade vehicle during the event on Monday.

Police originally reported the girl was 12 years old.

Kaysville Police said the auto-ped crash left the girl in critical condition. After she was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment, her family confirmed the girl has now died due to her injuries.

The girl was performing with her dance company at the time of the fatal crash and was participating in the parade route.

Her identity has not been released at this time and the details leading up to the crash are not yet known.

The crash happened near 175 South Main. Details are limited and roads in the area are currently closed for the next few hours as authorities investigate the scene.

“This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to the child’s family,” officials say. “We will continue to release updates as we gather further information.”

