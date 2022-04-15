KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Kaysville officer has been injured after a wrong-way crash on I-15 early Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 in Kaysville around 2 a.m.

Officials say the suspect was spotted traveling in a northbound direction while on the southbound lanes.

The officer tried utilizing a pit maneuver to stop the suspect at first, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

As the suspect continued traveling northbound, the officer decided to use his patrol vehicle to stop the driver and the maneuver was successful.

The collision left the officer injured during the ordeal. The officer’s condition has not been released, but authorities believe the injuries were not serious.

Police have since arrested the suspect for impaired driving.