KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – On the morning of April 28 at 5:37 a.m. officials with Davis County were dispatched on reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Interstate-15 and ended on 200 North in Kaysville, as noted by the Kaysville Fire Department.

Fire crews responded along with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office paramedics, the Kaysville Police Department, and the Utah Highway Patrol. Upon arrival, crews detected a single victim with serious injuries entrapped in the vehicle.

A vehicle extraction was performed, removing both the vehicle’s roof and the driver’s door. The victim was then transported via Intermountain Life Flight to an area trauma center. The victim’s current condition is not known at this time.