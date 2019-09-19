Kaysville City thanks firefighters with ‘Christmas’ star

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – After a wildland fire, Kaysville City is showing its appreciation for firefighters and first responders with a special light display.
Every holiday season, for nearly 60 years, the Kaysville Christmas Star shines brightly on the hills above Kaysville and Fruit Heights.
Lightning sparked a fire in the foothills Monday afternoon. Strong winds caused the fire to quickly spread, but somehow the Christmas star was spared from the flames.
“Miraculously, the Francis Fire burned all around the star without causing any damage to it,” said Kaysville Fire Department in a Facebook post.
The city lit the star Wednesday night to say, “thank you.”
