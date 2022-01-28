Police: Kaysville chiropractor charged for sexually abusing clients

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – More criminal charges have been filed against a Kaysville chiropractor accused of sexually abusing his patients.

56-year-old Kenneth Pierce, a practicing chiropractor at the Right Now! Chiropractic clinic in Kaysville has been charged with 19 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of object rape. The abuse outlined in court documents took place between March 2019 to July 2021.

Police say Pierce sexually assaulted patients while treating them at his clinic. He was previously arrested in Sept. 2021.

In most incidents, victims say Pierce inappropriately touched their private areas during a chiropractic massage treatment. Pierce was previously charged in September with nine counts of forcible sexual abuse and felony object rape and charged again in January with 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse.

In one incident, the victim says she froze out of fear during the assault and was scared of angering Pierce.

The victim noticed she was being recorded during the incident as she spotted a small GoPro camera attached to a ceiling light fixture in the room.

When the victim first arrived, she says Pierce mentioned her appointment was “after hours” before locking the door. The victim said no one else was in the office and at one point, wasn’t sure whether she would make it out alive.

Authorities say when Piece was arrested, he admitted to touching the victims’ private areas, but claims they “wanted it.”