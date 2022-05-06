(ABC4) – President Biden announced that Jen Psaki will be stepping down as the White House Press Secretary and Karine Jean-Pierre will be taking the role.

This will be a historical moment as Jean-Pierre will be the first black press secretary in White house history and the first openly LGBTQ+ person in the role.

The White House Press Secretary speaks for the President and the U.S. government during press briefings in the White House.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in a statement announcing the news. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

Jean-Pierre spoke at a press briefing expressing her gratitude for being offered the position. Jean-Pierre and Psaki embraced for a hug once it had been announced Psaki would be stepping down from her role.

“This is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said at the press briefing. “I understand how important it is for so many people out there, so many different communities, that I stand on their shoulders, and I have been throughout my career.”

Jean-Pierre has stepped into the role before when Psaki was sick with Covid. Psaki’s last day is scheduled for May 13.

Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique but was raised in New York. She attended Columbia University where she studied public affairs. She has worked for the Obama presidential campaign, the non-profit company MoveOn and the Biden presidential campaign.