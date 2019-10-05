Kanye West to bring ‘Sunday Service’ to Utah

West to perform free show at The Gateway in Salt Lake City

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. West has held an outdoor worship service that attracted thousands of people to the Wyoming city where he owns a ranch. The Billings Gazette reports West held the free event Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, on the grounds of The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. The center estimates 3,800 people attended the hour-long “Sunday Service” in the Robbie Powwow Garden. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Rapper Kanye West is bringing “Sunday Service” to Utah.

The Gateway announced “Sunday Service” – Kanye West featuring The Sunday Service Collective for Saturday, October 5.

The show is at noon at The Gateway Plaza. The event is free and open to the public.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski alluded to the upcoming concert with a tweet warning residents about traffic with General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other events including a “potentially large event at The Gateway.”

The mayor’s office and Salt Lake City police strongly urge residents to use public transportation this weekend.

The Grammy-winning artist recently held his outdoor worship service in Cody, Wyoming where he owns a ranch. The concert attracted thousands of people.

West performed with a choir of 80 singers. The music included 14 choir pieces focused on worship and nontraditional hymns, as well as reworked versions of songs by No Doubt and Nirvana.

Check out photos from West’s Sunday Service performance during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in April.

  • INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Choir members perform at Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

