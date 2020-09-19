Kanab man with popular YouTube channel faces federal child porn charges

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Kanab man, who has a popular YouTube channel, is now facing serious charges after police say they found thousands and thousands of images of child pornography on his electronic storage device.

John Robert Krampf, 64, was indicted in federal court on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was charged at the state level on Sept. 4, with 10 counts of child exploitation of a minor.

Accoring to St. George News, Krampf made his first court appearance on Thursday where prosecutors noted the child pornography they found in his possession involved children under the age of 12.

Krampf’s charges stem from a 3-day sting operation in St. George two weeks ago that started when police were alerted by multiple individuals to a Craiglist ad, which implied those interested in spending time with children should respond via email.

Chief Blair Barfuss and Sgt. Ron Bridge with Dixie State University police led the investigation, along with agents with the St. George Police Department and the FBI and Homeland Security also assisted.

Barfuss said the investigation led them to Krampf’s home where they recovered thousands of images of child pornography. Officers also learned Krampf was involved in producing educational videos called “The Happy Scientist,” where he discussed science subjects aimed at school-age children.

St. George News reported that police said it was “disturbing” to find out about his YouTube channel and what they discovered at his home.

The minimum federal penalty for the counts Krempf is facing is 5 years in prison.