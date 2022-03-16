SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A decades-old plan to connect the Kamas Valley by trail could resume in the following weeks.

According to Park Record, the project began in the early 2000s when a trail was created along S.R. 32 to act as a transportation link from one end of the valley to the other. Though funds were secured for the project and the organizations received approval, the trail was never completed. In short, the initial plan was for the trail to run beside S.R. 32 from Oakley to Marion.

However, after a petition started by the South Summit Trails Foundation gained roughly 2,000 signatures last year, the project is set to move forward.

The current plan created by the county’s Public Works Department includes picking up where the existing trail ends near Marion Park and extending it about two-and-a-half miles south into Kamas, as stated by Park Record.

As the current trail does not have a connection, Michael Kendell, a county engineer, says that it is likely underutilized. He expects more residents will begin using the trail once the county improves safety and provides a link to the bus system.

Along with the initial plan, the new plan includes the mitigation of safety concerns. As S.R. 32 has a narrow shoulder, pedestrians traveling on the adjacent trail often find themselves dangerously close to the road. To alleviate risk, an 8-foot paved trail will be introduced with shoulders on both sides.

Kendall shared with Park Record that he estimated the process for the engineering division to finish developing their plan could take about two weeks. After that, the plan could be funded shortly after. The construction is anticipated to cost around $1.5 million.

The county will plan to pursue three different grants to fund the trail, as well as use Transportation Sales Tax assets.

According to Park Record, the project is said to be split into two different construction portions, with the portion from 2700 North in Marion to 1450 North starting later this year. The second portion will take place sometime in 2023.