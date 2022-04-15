HERRIMAN, UTAH (ABC4) – The K9 Memorial Dog Park in Herriman city is officially open to the public.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning with Mayor Palmer, members of the City Council, City staff, The Herriman City Police Department, Herriman City Animal Services, and invited guests were all in attendance.

The park is located on 5075 West Herriman Main Street and is nearly five acres in size. The space will serve the community’s pets and their owners, but most importantly, the park will serve as a memorial to honor fallen K9 police heroes.

A plaque is located at the front of the park that honors heroes such as Dino and Hondo who served in the Herriman community but were killed in the line of duty.

Dog park rules and regulations can be read here.