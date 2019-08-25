WENDOVER, Nevada (ABC4 News) – Ace, a sneaky K9 for the Wendover Police Department was stumping his department on how he kept getting out.
Until they caught him in the act escaping the office through the reception security window.
What others are clicking on:
- K9 for Wendover Police Department sneaky escape route
- The National Parks Service celebrates their 103 birthday with free park entrance
- 3 injured after rockfall at Zion National Park
- The IUP Panel on Utah’s 4th Congressional District, and VP Mike Pence’s visit
- Salt Lake City hosting historic United Nations conference