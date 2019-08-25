Newsfore Opt-In Form

K9 for Wendover Police Department sneaky escape route

Wendover Police Department

WENDOVER, Nevada (ABC4 News) – Ace, a sneaky K9 for the Wendover Police Department was stumping his department on how he kept getting out.

Until they caught him in the act escaping the office through the reception security window.

Our department K9 ‘Ace’ finds a way to escape the office through the reception security window. We were wondering how he kept getting out. Pretty sneaky.

Posted by Wendover Police Department on Friday, August 23, 2019

