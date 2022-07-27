TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Taylorsville Police Department’s (TVPD) K-9 Unit and Drone Team recently joined forces to capture a suspect following a short pursuit.

TVPD says officers were taking part in a multi-agency enforcement operation when the suspect fled from another agency in a stolen vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle, but found that the suspect had fled on foot.

TVPD contained the area and initiated a search. K-9 Turbo stepped in to narrow down the search, while a TVPD drone pilot honed in on the suspect’s exact location.