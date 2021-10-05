Juvenile stabbed near Payson High School

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – Payson Police officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred between two juveniles close to Payson High School.

Police say the stabbing victim is undergoing surgery but they are expected to recover from their injury according to a press release statement.

The other juvenile has been detained by police for questioning.

Authorities say there is no current threat to the public or student body of the high school.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. The identities of those involved in the incident were not released.

ABC4 will provide more updates as more information becomes available.