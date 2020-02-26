Juvenile detained after fire at Uintah Middle School

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A juvenile was detained after a fire at Uintah Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

Vernal police said dispatch was received a 911 call regarding the fire just after 2 p.m.

Fire, medical personnel, and law enforcement responded to the scene and the school was evacuated.

“Due to the fact that school was nearly out for the day, students were instructed to end their day and travel home as planned. The school district has also made arrangements for students and staff to retrieve their belongings that were left behind during the evacuation,” police said in a press release.

Police said through their investigation, they obtained video evidence that suggests that the juvenile offender acted alone.

Following the evacuation, the school was deemed safe. Police said the school sustained minor damage and other than a locked room, classes will resume as usual Wednesday.

Police said the school district requested additional officer presence as a precautionary measure.

