SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took to an audience of 500 on March 11 in Utah at an event hosted by former Republican U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch’s foundation to express multiple concerns he has regarding the court.

According to ABC News, Thomas considered the long-term consequences trends such as “cancel culture” can have on civil debate at an upscale hotel in Salt Lake City. Being the most senior justice member, he divulged that he often worries about these matters.

“You can cavalierly talk about packing or stacking the court. You can cavalierly talk about doing this or doing that. At some point the institution is going to be compromised,” ABC News quoted Thomas.

“By doing this, you continue to chip away at the respect of the institutions that the next generation is going to need if they’re going to have civil society,” he continued.

Rulings that are expected to take place this year will set new laws around controversial topics such as abortion, guns, and voting rights.

As stated by ABC News, as the court has continued to lean increasingly conservative since additional nominations were made by President Donald Trump, leftists have begun requesting the expansion of the justice court. Additionally, Democrats in Congress introduced a bill in 2021 to add four justices to the bench, while President Biden has put forth an order to conduct a study of expanding the court.

“I’m afraid, particularly in this world of cancel culture attack, I don’t know where you’re going to learn to engage as we did when I grew up,” ABC News quoted Thomas in SLC, who was raised in Georgia during segregation. “If you don’t learn at that level in high school, in grammar school, in your neighborhood, or in civic organizations, then how do you have it (knowledge) when you’re making decisions in government, in the legislature, or in the courts?”

Thomas continued to slam the media for magnifying false impressions of public figures, including himself.

The court justice member recalled his confirmation process that took place in 1991, according to ABC News, deeming the experience as both humiliating and embarrassing. During these congressional hearings Thomas faced scrutiny regarding sexual harassment allegations from Anita Hill, a former employee. Thomas dubbed the grill session as “high tech lynching.”

As stated by ABC News, Thomas shared how he holds civility as one of his highest values.