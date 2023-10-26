SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Antonio Marcos Ortiz, the late long-time ABC4 journalist, will be immortalized and honored with an award created in his name by Utah Homicide Survivors.

Ortiz, who sadly passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, was well-known in the Utah community for his work on ABC4’s Justice Files and Missing in Utah. Through his exemplary work, Ortiz shined a light on unsolved crimes across the Beehive State and raised awareness for missing persons in Utah.

To honor Ortiz’s legacy, The Utah Homicide Survivors, a nonprofit organization that provides support and resources for those who have lost a loved one to homicide, has created an award in his name: The Marcos Ortiz Healing through Journalism Award.

The award will be presented every year at the organization’s annual Hope, Justice, and Healing Awards Gala. The gala honors individuals in Utah who provide outstanding advocacy for families of murder victims. The Marcos Ortiz Healing Award will honor journalists who have used the “healing power of caring, ethical journalism” to highlight homicide survivors and their stories.

The legendary Marcos Ortiz will be the first honoree for the Marcos Ortiz Healing Award on Thursday, Nov. 9.