The Justice Files: Sherry Black murder suspect was released early from juvenile detention

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Adam Durborow was supposed to be locked up until he turned 21-years old.

He was 14-years old when he was sentenced to a juvenile facility in Davis County. But for some unknown reason, he was released much earlier.

Durborow was arrested Saturday for the 2010 murder of Sherry Black. He was 19-years old at the time.

In 2006, Durborow was arrested and charged with the rape of a 14-year old. He, too, was 14-years old at the time.

Court records showed Durborow was sentenced to a juvenile detention facility until he turned 21-years old. But the record also indicated that the Board of Pardons for juvenile offenders could release him earlier. There was no further mention of when he was actually released.

But Durborow was back on the streets two years later. And he was in trouble again. In 2016 he was charged with aggravated assault in Iron County. He used a piece of broken glass and threatened someone with it. There was no information about how the case was resolved.

But Durborow then showed up in a school program for troubled youth. Granite School District officials confirmed he attended their YESS program during his junior and senior high school years.

“Given the fact that he has a rape charge, it means he’s a violent offender, and given the fact that he almost stabbed someone with a piece of glass, it builds a good circumstantial evidence case against him,” said Jason Jensen with the Utah Cold Case Coalition.

Two months before Black’s murder he was living in Black’s neighborhood. Court records showed his home address near 4500 South and 700 East. It’s a few streets from where Black’s bookstore was.

“If he was on foot most of the time, it would make sense that he would be walking past Sherry Black’s bookstore on a daily basis,” Jensen said.

For now, Durborow is in the Salt Lake County jail. Bail was denied. According to a probable cause statement filed by arresting officers and filed at the jail, Durborow “confessed” to Black’s murder.

The Salt Lake District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case for possible capital murder charges.