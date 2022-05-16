SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Karissa Lords never got a chance to say goodbye to her sister the day she disappeared.

It was May 2, 1995 and Kiplyn Davis was headed to another day at Spanish Fork High School.

“For me, I … didn’t talk with my sister,” Lords said. “I was still asleep. She had to go early in the morning. She went to school before I did.”

They shared a bedroom and Lords said they became close even though there was an age difference of about 6 years.

“She used to babysit me when I was little,” Lords said. “She would help me with my homework.

Lords said she was a shy girl in school and admired Kiplyn’s ability to be outgoing.

“Kiplyn was a very social person,” she said. “She would make friends where ever she goes.”

That afternoon, authorities said Kiplyn left with some male friends at Spanish Fork High School and met her death in Spanish Fork canyon.

Many of those young men kept their silence about her disappearance. Some were charged with a lesser offense. Only Timmy Olsen faced charges connected to her death. He eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter but he refused to implicate anyone else.

At his March parole hearing, Olsen was confronted with what happened that day.

Hearing officer: “Do you want to go ahead and tell us what happened that day?”

Olsen: “Without asking my lawyer and speaking to her about it, I am not going to answer that question until I speak with her.”

Olsen claimed he heard but didn’t see Davis get hit with a shovel. But he admitted to helping bury her. Under a new law, his parole was denied for refusing to help the family find Kiplyn.

Over the years, he’s taken authorities to the area but the searches for her remains were unsuccessful.

“I would like to get answers, but I know for a fact that I will not get an answer from Timmy because he made it very clear that he doesn’t want to say anything,” Lords said.

This month marks 27 years since she disappeared. The Davis family has endured this hardship. Lords said she’s become a kindred spirit for the many other families who share the same plight.

“It really hurt me,” she said. “I mean it hurt me that they have to go through this process. They need to find their loved ones.”

A picture she treasures shows her with Kiplyn. Her older sister is holding her arm around her shoulders. Both are smiling. She wonders what would Kiplyn have become had she lived.

“She showed so much kindness to kids,” recalled Lords. “She loved kids. She loved to babysit. She wanted to be a teacher. She would have been a wonderful teacher.”