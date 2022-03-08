SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Creed Lujan knew he was not getting out of prison anytime soon.

Tuesday, he appeared before a hearing officer with the Utah Board of Pardons.

It was the first time since his incarceration in 2020, when he was arrested after kidnapping a 15-year-old girl as she was walking home from Hunter High School.

Lujan drugged her and took her to his home where he sexually molested her.

At his parole hearing Tuesday, he claimed to understand the gravity of his crime. “I understand I’ve committed horrible crimes,” he said. “I’m not a monster or some complete monster.”

He said he had a support system to keep him on the right path but he said his addiction to prescription drugs was his downfall.

“I was up to four-or-five different narcotic medications that I was taking on a daily basis,” he said. “And it kind of went downhill from then.”



Lujan, who was already on parole at the time of the sexual assault, was sent to prison for at least 20 years. He said it’s a prison term that he is willing to accept.

“I deserve to be here,” Lujan said. “I deserve every bit of my punishment. I deserve to be held accountable.”



The young survivor was also present and wanted assurances Lujan would not be released any time soon.



“I think my biggest thing is to know what would make this any different?” she said. “Why should this (parole) be an option.”



But she was too emotional to continue, and her mother took over and called his drug excuse a cop out.



“You are using it as an excuse as to what you did and that’s insulting,” the mother said. “I mean a 15-year-old girl that lost out on teenage years. She should have been enjoying high school, going to school dances and you took that from (her).”

While in prison, Lujan said he’s been taking classes in hopes of earning a degree. The notion that he is getting an education bothered the teen’s mother.

“For two years, you’re in school while my family is suffering,” she said.

Lujan said prison is not easy to endure but he said he will rehabilitate himself in hopes he will be a better person when his time is up.

“All I can do is try and make myself a better person in here and that’s what I am doing,” he said. “I know it doesn’t mean much to you guys, but I am terribly, terribly sorry.”

Lujan received a prison sentence of twenty-years-to-life. He must spend a minimum of twenty years in prison but it will be up to the entire Board of Pardons to determine how much longer he’ll serve following those twenty years.

A decision from the board is expected in the coming weeks.