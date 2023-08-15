SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Justice Files learned about multiple investigations regarding Parth Gandhi and his psychologist license.

Gandhi, the man who murdered his son and then took his own life, was reprimanded in 2018 by the Division of Professional Licensing for soliciting a prostitute and lying about it on his renewal application.

His punishment for that was speaking before the Utah Psychology Licensing Board, however, most of that meeting was held privately – with no record of what was discussed. It ended with the board commending him for getting treatment to “deal with the underlying issues.”

Additionally, his name was included in a list of public reprimands, stating he engaged in “unprofessional conduct.”

Four years after that reprimand, Heather Stevenson met Gandhi through a mutual friend.

She hoped Gandhi’s ketamine treatments could help a family member who was hesitant about the treatment process. She said she was desperate to help that family member, even willing to try the treatment herself.

She set up an appointment with Gandhi but believes he overdosed her that day – saying she could barely walk out of the clinic hours later.

“I’ve never been that sick in my life,” she said. “I didn’t have a choice like that’s how I was.”

When Stevenson learned Gandhi had murdered his son and taken his own life, she said it brought back everything she had tried to forget.

“Suddenly, this man was in my head for the next month,” she said. “Just thinking about being in that office being treated the way I was treated. All the other people that were impacted by him in far worse ways than I was.”

Stevenson said she had no idea that years earlier, the Division of Professional Licensing investigated Gandhi.

“If I was on that board, I would be sick to my stomach, knowing that I let this person continue practicing,” Stevenson said.

Both the Division of Professional Licensing and the Psychology Licensing Board declined an interview with The Justice Files, but DOPL confirmed they had “ongoing investigations involving Gandhi.”

According to a DOPL representative, authorities asked them to hold off on their investigation until they finished their criminal investigation.

The Salt Lake City Police Department also declined an interview, but The Justice Files found nearly 30 reports filed with the SLCPD regarding Gandhi. In two instances, women told officers they contacted DOPL, with one saying Gandhi drugged and raped her.

There is no indication in either of the two reports that officers spoke to Gandhi. SLCPD released a statement that said in part that their detectives took appropriate action.

Both DOPL and the Psychology Licensing Board also told The Justice Files that the handling of Gandhi’s case “followed Utah state law appropriately.”