SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — For months, ABC4’s The Justice Files has been seeking answers on why a man with a history of violence continued to get probation instead of serving time in prison, despite probation officers making this recommendation several times.

Now, that man, Alexander Wardell, is a homicide suspect.

Murray police records state Wardell locked his girlfriend, Morgan Kay Harris, in a storage unit that later caught fire, killing her and her dog on Feb. 18, 2023.

The Justice Files obtained never-before-shared audio recordings from the courtroom, providing more context to why Wardell continued to get probation instead of prison time for his crimes, despite Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) requesting the court terminate his probation and send him to prison on several occasions.

Wardell’s History

Wardell had been on probation for more than three years over violent offenses, including stabbing and choking a different girlfriend in 2018. Third District Court Judge Richard D. McKelvie, who has handled several of Wardell’s cases, gave him 36 months probation.

Since then, AP&P records claim Wardell has violated his probation at least 18 times. He has also been arrested several times, with AP&P requesting his probation be terminated and Wardell go to prison, but McKelvie, the judge, dismissed this request on five different occasions.

In 2021, Wardell was caught with a meth pipe and syringe. A judge sentenced him to 10 days in jail and gave him credit for time served, effectively releasing him that day.

In 2022, Wardell faced two felony weapons charges for having a knife and what he thought was a gun. McKelvie again gave him 36 months probation.

Within a matter of months, a warrant was issued for Wardell’s arrest on new probation violations.

“Mr. Wardell, the state’s asking me to send you to prison and there’s good reasons to do so quite frankly,” McKelvie said during a court proceeding in January 2023.

Instead, the judge again revoked Wardell’s probation and reinstated it for 36 months. McKelvie also ordered Wardell complete intensive outpatient treatment.

On Feb. 16, a warrant was issued again for Wardell over probation violations. Two days later, Murray police arrested Wardell on a homicide and kidnapping charge in the death of his girlfriend, Morgan Kay Harris.

Why did Wardell continue to get probation?

The Justice Files asked McKelvie why Wardell continued to get probation, but was told he cannot comment on specific or ongoing cases, however never-before-shared audio recordings obtained by The Justice Files show it was not just McKelvie who went against AP&P’s recommendation.

In May 2022, after Wardell was arrested on two felony weapon charges. The recording shows prosecutor Byron Burmester saying, “I guess … I don’t know that I necessarily am recommending prison.”

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told The Justice Files that Burmester did not think prison was necessary, in part because it was what he called a “technical violation.”

Gill also told The Justice Files that Burmester believed McKelvie already had his mind made up on releasing Wardell.

“I think what you’re trying to do is try to be as proportionate as you can be … I have to trust them to try to make their very best call,” Gill said.

Gill would not answer The Justice Files’ question on whether Burmester made the right decision in recommending probation. However, Gill did state he spoke with Burmester about the importance of making the reason for his decision more clear during the court proceeding itself, something he says is already the expectation.

Morgan Kay Harris

Every morning, the first thing Laurice Williamson does is look at photos of her daughter, Morgan Kay Harris. She does this again every night before she goes to sleep and talks to Morgan. Williamson said she tells her about her day and how much she misses her.

“If I’m going on a hike, I’ll tell her, ‘I’ll be thinking of you.’” Williamson said.

Williamson said she had no idea Wardell was dangerous and the more she learns about his case, the more upset she gets.

Williamson said so many things went wrong with Wardell, but McKelvie had the power to put him away and chose not to.

“I often wonder why we even have parole officers, if what they recommend doesn’t matter. I mean, that’s their entire job,” Williamson said.

The Justice Files shared the audio recording of the prosecution pushing for probation in May of 2022 with Williamson.

Exclusive: audio recording shows prosecution pushing for probation in May of 2022

“It’s just so sad and frustrating. Like, I don’t even like to think about it,” Williamson said.

As she navigates a world without her daughter in it, Williamson has decided to put her thoughts on paper, writing poetry and speaking with leaders on what happened to Morgan, in the hopes of passing legislation that will prevent this from happening to someone else.



Below is one of her poems, along with a video of Williamson reading it:

The Sting of Good Things

By Laurice Williamson

I am happy (mostly)

And yet….I still cry every day

I wonder if I will do so the rest of my life

You are gone (physically)

And yet…so ever present in my mind

I wonder what the physical reality of YOU means anymore

I create my life (intentionally)

And plan…things that bring me joy

I suppose it’s the best way to honor your life and memory

We keep living (the best we can)

And so…the smiles, laughter and excitement

Sting like 100 bees – while tasting the honey of good things without you

I use the lipstick – and smile through a wince…at the memory of the silly conversation we had when you gave it to me.

I see the grandkids- and my happy heart hurts … at the reality that you won’t be joining us anymore.

I do my hair or makeup a different way- and ache while I enjoy it … because I can no longer ask for makeover advice from you.

I hike to clear my head and renew my soul- and the clearing has a sharp edge of emptiness …because you couldn’t see it all with me.

We plan a wedding- and cry simultaneous tears of joy and sorrow…wishing you were here to help plan and be part of it.

Most pleasant things- perhaps the rest of our lives…will be tainted somewhat by your absence.

And yet…that very sting is what reminds us to express more fully, love more deeply, connect more in the present, and enjoy the life we still have.