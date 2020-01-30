Skip to content
Justice Files
The Justice Files: Sex, drugs and fear
Video
The Justice Files: Clearfield rapist pleads guilty
Video
The Justice Files: Guilty of a hate crime
Video
The Justice Files: A message to Elizabeth Salgado’s killer
Video
The Justice Files: DNA sought in Rosie Tapia murder investigation
Video
More Justice Files Headlines
The Justice Files: Alleged serial rapist charged with murder
Video
The Justice Files: Help find me
Video
The Justice Files: Victim’s family grateful for an arrest in 1982 murder
Video
The Justice Files: Relatives of murdered couple becoming suspicious of own family members
Video
The Justice Files: An innocent man or a convicted rapist? Pt. 2
Video
The Justice Files: An innocent man or a rapist?
Video
The Justice Files: Was killer of former police officer someone close to home?
Video
The Justice Files: Peggy Sue Case’s family get one step closer to justice
Video
The Justice Files: Alleged kidnapper made promises to clean up his act
Video
The Justice Files: New hope for Madison Jensen’s family
Video
Don't Miss
Intermountain Healthcare
Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor
Video
Hidden History Month
The Big Game
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Video
Going Agg
Trending Stories
Artists needed! Officials with The New SLC Airport looking for artists to paint murals
WATCH: Bodycam video released in February shooting that left woman dead, officer injured
Man killed in Wright Brothers Drive crash identified, several others injured
Video
What’s it like to raise quintuplets?
Video
Bigamy bill takes another step forward at Capitol
Video
Utah’s Remarkable Women: Kari Teague
Video
New normal: losing your vision
Video
Students react to BYU Honor Code change
Video
Utah woman named ambassador of international Down syndrome organization
Daylight Saving Time bill passes Senate, moves to House
Video