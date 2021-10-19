JUST IN: Driver involved in deadly police pursuit in North Salt Lake arrested

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The driver that was involved in a fatal pursuit-related crash that occurred last Saturday in Rose Park, has been arrested.

Detectives assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department and the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Squad have arrested 39-year-old Christian Cody Facer in connection to the fatal pursuit-related crash that occurred Saturday in Rose Park. https://t.co/cWx3toQaJ6 #SLC #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/tuqBUQ2Fi0 — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 20, 2021 Courtesy: SLCPD

Christian Cody Facer, 39, was transported to the hospital after he fled from police in his F-250 causing a crash that killed 33-year-old Thy Hoang Vu and, injuring three others, and killing a dog.

Facer will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on multiple charges which include, Criminal automobile homicide, DUI, failure to respond to an Officer’s signal to stop resulting in death or serious bodily injury amongst others.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, Salt Lake City Police received a request from an outside agency to assist authorities near 1200 West 500 North after a pursuit involving North Salt Lake Police.

The pursuit began when North Salt Lake Police say they were called about a possible DUI. When officers found the vehicle, they say a man was driving it erratically. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, North Salt Lake Police say the vehicle fled to I-15, exiting in Salt Lake City. Investigators say the crash happened in Rose Park a short time later.

Salt Lake City Police say Vu was the driver of the vehicle T-boned by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle. As of Tuesday, Vu’s passenger remains in the hospital in critical condition. Facer’s passenger also remains in the hospital in serious condition.

No additional details have been released at this time.