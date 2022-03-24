UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Cox officially signed into law to make Juneteenth National Freedom Day a state holiday.

The federal and now state-recognized holiday is a day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It Is also often observed for celebrating African American culture and will be observed annually on June 19.

Under this new state law, the holiday will be celebrated if June 19 falls on a Monday. If the holiday falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday it will be celebrated on the preceding Monday. If the holiday falls on a weekend, it will be observed the following Monday as well.

Utah is the 9th state to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday following Texas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, and Oregon.