SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County is keeping two cooling centers open as hot temperatures stay with us in July. The cooling centers are for residents and visitors who need a reprieve from the heat.

What is a cooling center? They are air-conditioned, indoor spaces open to the public, anyone seeking a break from the heat can visit to cool off, hydrate and stay safe from heat related illnesses.

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, the county encourages residents to look out for each other, check their neighbors, especially those who are older. or have chronic conditions during the extreme heat.

Where are the two cooling centers?

Courtesy: Mountain America Expo Center

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street Sandy

(parking is free)

Salt Palace Convention Center

100 South West Temple Salt Lake City

(parking is free)

According to the release: The cooling centers are available now – through Friday, July 24 from noon to 7:00 p.m. each day. Social distancing protocols will be enforced inside the facility, and visitors are required to wear a face covering. People with symptoms of illness should refrain from coming to the facilities.

Health officials encourage everyone, especially older adults, to exercise caution in excessive heat by following these tips:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine.

Wear appropriate clothing; light colored and lightweight fabrics work best.

Stay indoors during midday when outside temperatures are hottest, usually between noon and 3:00 p.m.

Take it easy, avoiding exercise and strenuous activity when it’s hottest outside.

Know the warning signs of heat-related illness, which include dizziness, nausea, rapid heart rate, chest pain and difficulty breathing.

In addition to the Cooling Centers, Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services can provide fans to older adults who need assistance with the summer heat. Aging and Adult Services is accepting donations of new, never used, box and oscillating fans from individuals and businesses who wish to help seniors stay cool this summer. Donors may drop off fans at any Salt Lake County senior center between the hours of 11:00-1:00, or the County Government Center, 2001 South State Street, South Building.

Aging and Adult Services is also offering resources to assist eligible older adults and other individuals who may be at greater risk of COVID-19 with assistance in fixing minor repairs to cooling systems and other individual assistance. Call 835-458-3200 for more info or to request assistance.