Judge reduces bail for mother of two missing Idaho children

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4 News) – A woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of her two children had her $5 million bond reduced.
An Idaho judge lowered Lori Vallow Daybell’s bail to $1 million Friday during her first court appearance on child abandonment charges following her extradition from Hawaii.
Daybell, 46, was arrested in Hawaii after a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho.
Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, haven’t been seen since late September 2019.
Investigators in eastern Idaho believe both Lori Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children’s whereabouts.