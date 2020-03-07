Judge reduces bail for mother of two missing Idaho children

Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. At her right is defense attorney Edwina Elcox. Daybell who was charged with felony child abandonment after her two children went missing nearly six months ago had her bond reduced to $1 million by an Idaho judge on Friday. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool)

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4 News) – A woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of her two children had her $5 million bond reduced.

An Idaho judge lowered Lori Vallow Daybell’s bail to $1 million Friday during her first court appearance on child abandonment charges following her extradition from Hawaii.

Daybell, 46, was arrested in Hawaii after a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho.

Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, haven’t been seen since late September 2019.

Investigators in eastern Idaho believe both Lori Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children’s whereabouts.

