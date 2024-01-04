SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah judge dismissed on Wednesday the case against a woman accused of murdering professional bull rider in September 2022.

At a justification hearing, Judge Mark Kouris dismissed the charges against LaShawn Denise Bagley, 23, concluding that she was justified in her actions, documents filed in Third District Court show.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, with the judge noting the state did not present “clear and convincing evidence the defendant was not justified.”

Bagley had been charged with first-degree murder and nine felony counts of discharge of a firearm in the shooting death of bull rider Demetrius Allen, known professionally Ouncie Mitchell, on Sept. 12, 2022.

At a hearing last August, her attorneys argued that she was acting in self-defense, believing that someone was trying to break into her Salt Lake City apartment.



According to court documents, Bagley was with Allen and another person at a bar earlier that evening. She left the other two to go home, but they later tried to get into her apartment, as Allen’s expensive rodeo gear was inside.



Investigators said Bagley called 911 several times that night. On one call she allegedly told the operator, “They’re beating on my window.” Shortly after, she fired shots from inside her apartment, striking Allen multiple times. He died at the hospital.