JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Juab County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has lost a valued member of the squad on July 12.

Officials with the JCSO announced the death of retired PSD K-9 Zino yesterday due to medical complications.

According to officials, Zino loved “going to work and chasing the bad guys” alongside his owner, Sergeant Chris Painter. The duo had worked together for over seven years getting drugs off Utah streets. Zino had great success in getting suspects to surrender throughout his time on the force.

Courtesy of Juab County Sheriff’s Office

Since his retirement three years ago, Zino has remained an avid member of the Painter family.

JCSO honors Zino’s legacy, thanking him for his “countless hours of service and dedicated heart in keeping the public, your fellow officers, and your dad safe.”