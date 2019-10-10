Who is Emily Florez?

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Everyone has a story. These stories have power. They help us understand each other.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I sat down with Emily Florez, the main anchor from ABC4 News in Salt Lake City.

It is my strong opinion that if stories aren’t passed on from generation to generation those stories get lost.

Emily shared insights on who believed in her before she believed in herself, what was her first job and what family traditions she grew up and new traditions with her children.

We talked about how she decided she wanted to be a part of the television news game. You need to watch the episode to get the answer, but I will give you hint that it had to do with a contact she made way back in junior high.

