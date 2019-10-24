Sportscaster Wesley Ruff shares what keeps him going after 34 years

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Everyone has a story. These stories have power. They help us understand each other.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I sat down with Wesley Ruff, the longest running sports anchor in all of Utah, and in a rare point, has spent all those years on ABC4 News in Salt Lake City.

It is my strong opinion that if stories aren’t passed on from generation to generation those stories get lost.

Here are this week’s treasure hunt questions. Watch the entire story and you’ll have your answers.

*Who believed in him before he believed in himself?

*Wesley loves golf. Where did Wesley get his first hole in one?

*What happened in Wesley’s life that gave him perspective?

*Who did Wesley idolize?

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life

I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats and Ogden’s Own Distillery.

This story contains sponsored content.