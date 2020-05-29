You never know the influence you can have on a child

Jessop’s Journal Entry

By Doug Jessop, ABC4 News

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal,

I’ve been interviewing people since I was 12 years old (check out my bio at Douglas Jessop for the background). Why did I choose to interview Jocelyn? It comes down to the slogan/motto of my Jessop’s Journal. I truly believe that everyone has a story.

I’ve noticed an interesting thing as I do interviews over the years. Call them “coincidences” or whatever you want. But it is astounding the number of similar life experiences you find when you sit down and talk with people. Imagine my surprise when I found out that Jocelyn and I grew up in the same town in another state.

One of the things that I’ve learned over time is that people are like onions, they have multiple layers. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Here are this week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

*What is the name of non-profit that Jocelyn is the Executive Director of?

*Jocelyn mentioned two (2) people that she considers mentors. How were they?

* How does Jocelyn want to #leaveyourmark?

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

With another entry into Jessop‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.