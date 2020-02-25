What stirs your soul? Freedom? Summertime? Glory? Mack & The Messenger 3-song-set on Jessop’s Jukebox special

Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

There is a kind of story that can really stir the soul…stories told with music.

I had the pleasure of interviewing two musical performers recently for separate Jessop’s Journal entries. The venue, called Church & State, was originally a church in the late 1800’s. Sun was streaming through the stained glass and the steep ceilings soared towards the heavens.

The original plan was to have each of them give me a sample of their musical gifts to include in their individual stories. It soon became clear that it would be awesome if we combined the beautiful singing voice of a woman named “Mack” along with the percussion skills of a gentleman that goes by the stage name of “The Messenger.”

This special “Jessop’s Journal extra” is the magical results of this impromptu experiment. They agreed to perform three (3) songs for this broadcast project called “Jessop’s Jukebox.”

Here are this week's Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

Here are this week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* The first song performed won the Oscar for best music in what movie?

* George Gershwin wrote the song “Summertime.” Which Jazz great recorded the song way back in 1936?

*What kind of musical genre did I mention that I love?

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

Jessop’s Journal can be seen at ABC4.com/Journal an is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery and Liquidirt Organics.

Follow Doug on social media at Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and Twitter.com/dougjessopnews.