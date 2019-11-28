What is the secret to leaving your mark in life?

Days
Jessop’s Journal Story Style

Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

This entry into Jessop’s Journal has an interesting back story. I got to sit down with Isaac Childs. In a roundabout way, he is the reason I’m doing the Jessop’s Journal series. Why, you ask? You may have noticed that I carry a small field notes journal in most all of most stories. I believe that stories deserve to be saved. It just so happens that I’ve been using Rustico journals for years. Lucky me, I met the guy that created these journals as a way to record his travels. He has a phrase that I love #LeaveYourMark .

Here are your Internet Treasure Hunt questions to prove that you watch the entire story:

*There is a person that really had an impact on Isaac. Who believed in Isaac before he did?

*How did he meet his wife?

*He has traveled extensively. What two (2) locations does he recommend for people to visit?

*Where was his first paying job?

Life is Never Boring. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

I can be reached on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under the name @dougjessopnews

Jessop’s Journal is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats and Ogden’s Own Distillery.

