Pioneers. It’s a word that means a lot, especially in the Intermountain West. In the broader sense, I identify people that are blazing a trail in their fields, in their music and in society as pioneers.

Our first guest has been making a powerful impact on cybersecurity for many years.

Makisi Tapa has a positive message with his music. So yes we visit with him and also feature his incredible band as our musical guest.

We open the vault to some of my favorite past inspirational The Caring Stories.

Of course, don’t forget that Objects with Stories are Treasures Remembered.

But first, Aaron Turner …

The word “cybersecurity” is the news a lot. But what is it? Aaron Turner from Vectra explains.

“Cybersecurity in the best definition is how do you protect yourself holistically. Just like you have good locks on your doors and you’ve locked your windows. How are you making sure that your digital life is properly secured in a way that bad things don’t happen to you at a personal level. At a company level what are doing to make sure you aren’t setting yourself up for failure when it comes to your digital properties.”

How in the world do you avoid getting hacked. What kind of advice does Turner give people?

“So on a personal level you’re going to want to say can I refresh this system. Just flattened it and uninstall everything on it and start fresh. From a company perspective, similar. You want to simplify the systems that you are using to support your business. The more complex the systems are in your company network, the greater likelihood that you’re going to have a problem. So simplicity is really the key to cybersecurity.”

What does Vectra do that helps people? According to Turner; “Vectra has taken a whole bunch of computer science and data science that allows for mere mortals to take advantage of some really sharp cybersecurity folks. So think of it as a mechanism to transfer the best security knowledge to a company in a really repeatable way.

The Vectra motto is “we are trying to make the world a safer and fairer place when it comes to cybersecurity. So we are trying to make it so the least funded company has the ability to defend themselves in the new cyberworld.”

Sit back, relax, take a sip of Kava and enjoy the island sounds of Masiki Musik as this episode’s musical guest.

Ronald W. White is the son of Marshall White. I asked Ronald who Marshall White was; “He was a black detective, Sargent Detective for Ogden City. He was Dad.”

In October of 1963, Ogden, Utah Police Detective Sergeant Marshall White was shot and killed while trying to talk a suspect into surrendering his weapon. He was shot by the suspect and died three days later. He was the first black officer killed in the line of duty in Utah. His son, Ronald, was 6-years-old.

Ronald lovingly showed me various pictures of his Dad and told me; “He was the president of the NAACP, Ogden City Detective, he was a Mason, he hung out at the local Golden Gloves boxing joint. He was a well-respected member of the community.”

Detective Sergeant Marshall White looked out for people in the community. He also looked out for his family. Ronald said; “I’m sure he was that way to a lot of people in the neighborhood. He was there defender. He was a hero to me.”

The Marshall White Recreation Center, in Ogden, Utah was dedicated on the 5th anniversary of his death. Today, it’s a busy place with everyone from Head Start kids to Seniors enjoying the facility.

I asked Ronald what he wants people to remember when they go by or use the Marshall White Recreation Center located in the same neighborhood his family lived in. “I guess, I want them to remember that it was a man that gave his all for his neighborhood. We all give some. But he gave his all.”

What does the Marshall White Recreation Center mean to the community? Edd Bridge, Recreation Manager for Ogden City replied, “It’s truly been a melting pot and gathering place for the community to come.”

What would Ronald White’s Dad, Marshall, think of this place now? Ronald got emotion and said; “I think he would be proud that the young people have someplace to go. Something to do. I think that is what he always wanted. “

After watching a video Danielle Peterson took at the Marshall White Center where she observed and said; “This is what I like to see. Ogden Police playing basketball with the kids,” I have to agree with Ronald.

Thank you, Detective Sergeant Marshall N. White, for your service to your family, your country and your community. End of Watch: Friday, October 18, 1963.

These stories deserve to be told.

The GS stands for George Summers, Stan Summer’s grandfather’s saddle.



Back in the early 1930’s Stan’s grandpa would go to the coffee shop and on his way home stop by the saddle shop in Garland and give what he could to get this bought and some weeks was only 25-50 cents , after 2 plus years he told his wife about it.



She was so mad, he sold the saddle back to the maker.



Fast forward 60 years. Stan was hauling propane in Collinston when a Mr. Jensen came out and started to talk. He asked his name. When the reply was “Stan Summers”, he smiled and asked what relationship to George Summers he was. Stan told Mr. Jensen that his middle name was George and his Dad was George Cleon and his Grandfather was George Edwin.

Mr. Jensen smiled again and said “come with me I need to show you something.” They walked into his tack and he uncovered a saddle. He proceeded to tell me the above story then he took a silver Gocho of the back and uncovered the GS. Both men began to cry.

Stan bought the saddle and I gave it to his dad for Father’s Day a couple years before he died. Stan’s father had heard the story about his dad’s saddle but couldn’t believe his eyes when I brought it to him on his horse named “Tinkey Moon.”



Now 90 years after it was sold back to the saddlery, it sits in Stan’s Grandfather’s barn that George built. The saddle George Edwin Summers never sat in. At the home his Grandson lives in and appreciates it every day

Objects with Stories are Treasures Remembered.



Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and at "@dougjessopnews" on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Everyone has a Story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

