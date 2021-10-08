What in world is a Vorsheer? Steve McCloud on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) You may have heard of the movie “Twins” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dany DeVito. They don’t really look that much alike.

Steve McCloud and his identical brother are close enough that when he was little his dad would put him in the wrong crib. Fortunately Steve’s Mother could tell her little boys apart.

Entrepreneurship is an interesting animal. A lot of the time that drive to do something on your own is passed down in your DNA. When Steve was a young man, he worked in the family business doing carpet cleaning and disaster cleanup. He became pretty talented and painting and woodwork.

Flash forward and think about the world post 9-11. Steve has got a big woodworking job at a restaurant in the beautiful triangle peaked building in San Francisco known as the Transamerica Building. He and his crew are driving a van across the Bay Bridge filled with supplies for the job, including drums of lacquer. They get stopped at a check point crossing the bridge and find themselves surrounded my military troops with guns that aren’t happy to see these mystery barrels. Of by the way, did I mention that they were supposed to wire some lights in the restaurant and a bunch of wires were stacked on the barrels. Let’s just say that the troops didn’t like the game “barrel full of monkeys.”

Steve’s latest entrepreneurial gig is based on helping people enjoy the great outdoors in places that most RVs can’t make it to. We are talking some pretty cool rigs handmade right here in Utah.

Vorsheer is the name of his company that makes Overland Camp Trailers. I got the chance to try my hand at some welding in their Springville, Utah headquarters. Let’s just say that while they were good teachers, I think I’ll stick to my day job of telling powerful, positive stories.

It was cool to see that the McCloud family business tradition is gone multi-generational. Steve’s son, Davin, helped come up with the Vorsheer name (you’ll have to watch the entire interview to get the details) and is quite the craftsman in his own right. Steve’s dad is a kick and told me in great length about a very cool sluice he has come up with along with an interesting place that they’ve found gold (the shiny kind, not black gold, Texas T…)

I pretty sure that the McCloud clan will hit gold with anything they put their minds to.

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys a powerful and positive story.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and at “@dougjessopnews” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

You can also see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success

Everyone has a Story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other. With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.