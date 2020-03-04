What do you serve a U.S. President for dinner? Master Chef Imi dishes with Doug on Jessop’s Journal

Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. In this entry into Jessop’s Journal I sat down with Chef Imi Kun from Budapest, Hungary. How does a chef from Hungary end opening a restaurant in St. George, Utah? I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are this week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

* Which U.S. President did Chef Imi serve a state dinner to?

* Which St. George, Utah building is his newest restaurant, “Arigostsa” located in?

* What food does Chef Imi like to cook when he is at home?

