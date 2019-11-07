The love story that changed this man’s life forever. Watch this week’s entry in Jessop’s Journal

Jessop's Journal

Stories have Power. They help us Understand.

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Everyone has a story. These stories have power. They help us understand each other.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I sat down with Terry Grant, the President of Key Bank in Utah.

It is my strong opinion that if stories aren’t passed on from generation to generation those stories get lost.

Terry shared stories of experiences and events that helped shaped him through this journey called life. Something happened two years ago that puts everything in perspective.

Here are some teaser questions to guide you through this entry in Jessop’s Journal.

*Terry’s parents were told that multi-level marketing would never work in Utah. What company were they pioneers in?

*When Terry lived in New Jersey, he had a famous neighbor. Who did he visit with at a PTA meeting?

*What happened in Terry’s life that gave him perspective?

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

