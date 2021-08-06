“Volunteer for the impossible”- Roy Banks on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Amsterdam. The Philippines. Great Falls, Montana. When you are part of a military family it’s almost a given that you are going to move around a bit. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal it was my pleasure to interview Roy Banks.

Roy Banks’ father served in the Air Force. Roy ended serving in the U.S. Navy to help pay for his infant son’s medical bills. Get this, he didn’t even tell his wife Kristy before enlisting. Don’t worry, they are still married after thirty five years.

Roy served as a software engineer in the Navy. That training changed his life forever. After serving in the military he worked at Word Perfect in Utah.

I have to admit, the reason I wanted to interview Roy is because he has a long list of pretty cool and inspiring achievements. Have you ever bought something online using a credit card? Of course you have. One of the people that made that possible is Roy Banks. Back in the mid-1990’s, he was the President of a company called Authorize.net that basically put “the ‘e’ in e-commerce.”

“I saw the vision and I said, ‘Oh my goodness. This is going to be revolutionary. We are actually going to create a new medium in which people can conduct business. We are going to make things that were once accessible to only a small community available to the world.”

How did that work out? They ended up selling the company to VISA. Pretty amazing.

Did he realize what impact they would have on the world? Roy rubs shoulders with a lot of technology people. He told me that they shared a common drive. “We all want to change the world. We all want to do something grand.” Along with that ambition there is the reality of the day-to-day work. As he put it, “you’ve always got your head down. The payoff is wonderful when it pays off.” He continued with a dose of reality and stated that the early days “were a grind and you have some setbacks.” A grin covered Roy’s face when he continued and told me about the rush of getting to the tipping point when “things are really starting to happen.”

So what is Roy’s Midas Touch on now? When you drive along I-15 you’ll see a big building with the name “Weave” on it. Weave provides a communication and engagement platform for service industries including everything from dental offices to dog groomers. You can see my Utah Success Story that I did on Weave by clicking here.

I asked Roy to get out his crystal ball and give me his vision of where technology is going next. He went into detail about the incredible advances of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and his predictions for the future. I’m not going to tell you what he said in this article. You’ll need to watch our extended Jessop’s Journal interview for those juicy tidbits.

There is a big bombshell in our interview that tied Roy I together in an interesting club. Come to find out that we both have siblings that we didn’t know about that we met later in life. Again, watch the video for all the details.

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys a powerful, positive story.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and at “@dougjessopnews” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

You can also see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success

Everyone has a Story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.. With another entry into Jessop’s Journal. I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

The story contains sponsored content.