“Trust your gut. Trust your instinct” -Jonyce Bullock on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) How many of you are doing what you dreamed to do as a little kid? Jonyce Bullock remembers sitting next to her accountant Dad when she a little girl working his ten-key adding machine (you need to be of a certain age to know what that is – go ahead, google it). It would spit out long strips of paper that Jonyce liked to make a hat from.

Back when Joncye was in high school TurboTax wasn’t around. She ended up making money by doing the taxes of her friends. The hat Joncye now wears is as an impressive CEO of an accounting firm with over one-hundred employees called Squire.

There not a lot of female accountants. There are not a lot of female CEO’s. There are especially not a lot of female CEOs in the accounting field. Is that bias or not? Jonyce told me; “Research is really showing in the accounting profession, and it probably applies to all professions, is that when you don’t see someone that looks like you, you tend to self-select out. So in the accounting profession we see a lot of women that don’t see woman at the top and think there must not be a path for me, and they self-select out and do something different.”

The power of mentoring is something that she feels strongly about, but it doesn’t need to be within your own company or even the same field. Joncye was able to be find valuable insight and advice from a female partner in a law firm that she credits with being able to reaching the pinnacle of her industry.

Accounting has taught Jonyce to be very good at research and sorting out fact from fiction. That skill has come in handy not only at the office, but at home as well. She has as daughter, Kaylee, that has some pretty serious medical issues. If you are counting, Kaylee has nine different rare diseases.

Kaylee is pretty awesome on her own. She isn’t only a spectacular student going to Utah State University (Go Aggies!), but she is also helping other patients throughout the country going through similar rare disease issues. One of those other patients is a girl by the name of Kelsie. Kaylee and Kelsie are considered “Surgery Buddies.”

What advice does Joynce give to parents of kids going through medical issues? “Trust your gut. Trust your instinct. When Kaylee was two years old, she was diagnosed with Celiac disease which at time was considered rare. I had multiple doctors tell me that there was no way she had that condition. The day that the specialist called us and told us she was positive for Celiac disease. I will never forget it, he said ‘I will learn to trust a Mother’s intuition.’ That has carried me through some very difficult circumstances.”

I’m not going to give you all the details of my twenty-three minute interview (I do want you to watch and share this episode of Jessop’s Journal, not just read this article). If you have ever had concerns for your children, or the children of others, I promise it will be well time spent. In the meantime here are some links to MALS Facebook group as well as Nutcracker Disease Facebook group.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, www.YouTube.com/dougjessop , www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

You can also see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success

Everyone has a Story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other. With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.