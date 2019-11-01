This Tailors remarkable suits will make you want to know his life story

Stories have Power . They help us Understand .

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Everyone has a story. These stories have power. They help us understand each other.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I sat down with Adam Malmborg, the owner of Tailor Cooperative. Full disclosure, he is my personal custom tailor and helps creates some of my favorite suits and shirts.

It’s funny how thing in our lives seem to lead us towards a certain path. Be watching for an interesting ancestry tidbit that ties Adam to his successful business.

Here are this week’s treasure hunt questions. Watch the entire story and you’ll have your answers, and just possibly some questions to ask yourself.

*Who believed in you before you believed in himself?

*His parent’s relationship has a challenge and courage that has taught him a deep life lesson. How has observing how people deal with adversity impacted you?

*His relaxing passion is something that is available right here in our own backyard, but most people don’t realize. What recreational opportunities are you taking advantage of?

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life

I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats and Ogden’s Own Distillery.